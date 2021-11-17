Neighborhood Hardware Store Takes It “One Day at a Time"

Patterson believes locals come from near and far to Fort Dobbs because they want the extra personal attention customers don’t get at big box hardware stores. “You come in here, if you’re in a hurry, we’ll help you in a hurry,” said Patterson. “We give you as good as personal service as you can get anywhere. People just love the personalization and the family atmosphere.”

Kindness is a core value reflected at the store, as well.

Patterson just recently heard a story from a customer about her dad giving away $30 shirts to someone who was buying clothing for a friend who had lost everything in a fire. “We have to help him,” the customer said White told him.

One of the store’s big attractions is Toby the shop dog. Two years ago, a small puppy showed up scratching at Patterson’s door in the middle of the night. She brought him to the store thinking someone would surely come looking for the adorable dog. But, no one did and Toby became the unofficial mascot of Fort Dobbs Hardware. “I brought him to work with me and he’s been here ever since,” Patterson said. “It’s been two years now. Everyone just loves him.”

Another big hit at Fort Dobbs Hardware is the model train suspended from the ceiling. “We have kids that have come in here since they were babies,” Patterson said.