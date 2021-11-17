Neighborhood Hardware Store Takes It “One Day at a Time"

At Fort Dobbs Hardware Store in Statesville, siblings and co-owners Abby Patterson and Mark White use their late dad’s saying as their official motto. “Take it one day at a time,” Patterson said. “That’s what Daddy used to say. Well, I’m just taking it one day at a time.”
The duo work six days a week - one day at a time - to provide Statesville with a hardware store that offers a good, family atmosphere and excellent customer service. “Dad always was a very hard stickler for treating people good as much as possible,” Patterson said.
Their dad, Fort Dobbs Hardware founder Wilson White, died in March 2020 at age 90. Customers loved the hands-on customer service he provided. “They loved coming to see him,” said Patterson. “He was a wealth of knowledge. I used to call him my walking encyclopedia. You learned so much, you just had to stop and listen.”
Wilson White founded Fort Dobbs Hardware as a little country store in 1983 in a small cinder-block building. He saw the need for such a business in the area which was at the time very rural, Patterson said. Three years later, White moved the business to the newly-built shop it’s located in now.
Fort Dobbs Hardware provides plumbing and electrical supplies, paint supplies, hardware from nuts and bolts to door handles and tools. But, the shop also offers a selection of clothing, shoes, Traeger grills, dog food, lawn and garden supplies and homeware including Yeti brand items and kitchen gadgets.
Patterson believes locals come from near and far to Fort Dobbs because they want the extra personal attention customers don’t get at big box hardware stores. “You come in here, if you’re in a hurry, we’ll help you in a hurry,” said Patterson. “We give you as good as personal service as you can get anywhere. People just love the personalization and the family atmosphere.”
Kindness is a core value reflected at the store, as well.
Patterson just recently heard a story from a customer about her dad giving away $30 shirts to someone who was buying clothing for a friend who had lost everything in a fire. “We have to help him,” the customer said White told him.
One of the store’s big attractions is Toby the shop dog. Two years ago, a small puppy showed up scratching at Patterson’s door in the middle of the night. She brought him to the store thinking someone would surely come looking for the adorable dog. But, no one did and Toby became the unofficial mascot of Fort Dobbs Hardware. “I brought him to work with me and he’s been here ever since,” Patterson said. “It’s been two years now. Everyone just loves him.”
Another big hit at Fort Dobbs Hardware is the model train suspended from the ceiling. “We have kids that have come in here since they were babies,” Patterson said.
As for Patterson and White, the pair will continue to work at Fort Dobbs one day at time. It’s been more than 30 years since they both began working there and for Patterson, it’s the customers that keep bringing her back. “I’m a people person,” she said. “I love people.”
Fort Dobbs Hardware
406 Turnersburg Highway in Statesville
Hours of Operation
Mon-Fri: 7:30 AM – 5:00 PM
Sat: 7:30 AM – 2:00 PM
Sun: Closed
Phone: 704-872-2300
Email: info@fortdobbshardware.com