Marriage licenses
Marriages

Marriage licenses

Alexandra Schutrum to Joshua Beste

Forest Turner Jr. to Oreal Moore

Meron Gizaw to Gavin Wilson

Venessa Corgel to Justin Longnecker

Stephen Gillman to Sharon Goins

Christina Stanton to Micheal Drum

Chelsea Hanne to Ryan Poser

Heather Derosier to James Teague

Kyle Haynes to Ashley Reiman

John Gannon Jr. to Kimberly Barnes

Rondal Eller II to Katherine Carter

Audrey Poole to Darrell Christian Jr.

Janice Cline to Vincent Palazzo Jr.

Paige Bonsignore to William Davis

Joslin Currie to Craig Pearch

Justin Stapp to Michelle Shane

Nicholas Thornburg to Shannon Coffey

Lorena Torres to Cristian Solorzano Campos

Kylie Grandstaff to Eric Saucier Jr.

Renee Wetherington to Brian Shaver

Sarah Sax to Richard Cornett

Jeffrey Jacobo to Elyse Robertson

Gary Wize to Devan McRae

Amanda Baunach to Jason Tate

Florin Beschea to Jesse Elkins

Gonzalo Agurto to Katherine Crayne

George Monney to Sandra Tutu

Shawn Iverson to Jennifer Hartel

Chad Kominek to Julie Shelton

Steven Marchello to Felicia Rotella

Austin Pendergrass to Ashley Jones

Courtney Braddock to Anna McGuffey

Bryan Cash to Elizabeth Long

Jonathan Crocker to Manoosh Shiribabadi

Michael Hoffman to Patricia Clifford

Krystine Keller to Anthony Magazu

Garrett Sizemore to Emily Delongchamp

Sean Perry to Jordan Reid

Regina Meyers to Michael Lawson

Hannah Simpson to Brandon Barksdale

Matthew Putnam to Nicole Banker

Kathryn Tucker to Nathaniel Menscer

Kenneth Andujar to Shelly Adams

Mark Martens to Sandra Myers

The following applications for marriage license were filled in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from June 21-27. The applications are valid for up to two months in the state of North Carolina.

