Marriage licenses

Alexandra Schutrum to Joshua Beste
Forest Turner Jr. to Oreal Moore
Meron Gizaw to Gavin Wilson
Venessa Corgel to Justin Longnecker
Stephen Gillman to Sharon Goins
Christina Stanton to Micheal Drum
Chelsea Hanne to Ryan Poser
Heather Derosier to James Teague
Kyle Haynes to Ashley Reiman
John Gannon Jr. to Kimberly Barnes
Rondal Eller II to Katherine Carter
Audrey Poole to Darrell Christian Jr.
Janice Cline to Vincent Palazzo Jr.
Paige Bonsignore to William Davis
Joslin Currie to Craig Pearch
Justin Stapp to Michelle Shane
Nicholas Thornburg to Shannon Coffey
Lorena Torres to Cristian Solorzano Campos
Kylie Grandstaff to Eric Saucier Jr.
Renee Wetherington to Brian Shaver
Sarah Sax to Richard Cornett
Jeffrey Jacobo to Elyse Robertson
Gary Wize to Devan McRae
Amanda Baunach to Jason Tate
Florin Beschea to Jesse Elkins
Gonzalo Agurto to Katherine Crayne
George Monney to Sandra Tutu
Shawn Iverson to Jennifer Hartel
Chad Kominek to Julie Shelton
Steven Marchello to Felicia Rotella
Austin Pendergrass to Ashley Jones
Courtney Braddock to Anna McGuffey
Bryan Cash to Elizabeth Long
Jonathan Crocker to Manoosh Shiribabadi
Michael Hoffman to Patricia Clifford
Krystine Keller to Anthony Magazu
Garrett Sizemore to Emily Delongchamp
Sean Perry to Jordan Reid
Regina Meyers to Michael Lawson
Hannah Simpson to Brandon Barksdale
Matthew Putnam to Nicole Banker
Kathryn Tucker to Nathaniel Menscer
Kenneth Andujar to Shelly Adams
Mark Martens to Sandra Myers
The following applications for marriage license were filled in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from June 21-27. The applications are valid for up to two months in the state of North Carolina.
