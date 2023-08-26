Hi, I'm Zelda! I'm a beautiful medium fur calico! I bonded with my foster sister Glynis. We are looking for... View on PetFinder
Zelda
Related to this story
Most Popular
Why does the state charge a fee to make something more convenient? — G.C.
OLIN—North Iredell officially unveiled its brand new turf field Friday night. Not amused, South Iredell spoiled the season’s grand opening wit…
Start times for Friday’s high school football games involving Iredell County teams have been delayed due to the impending heat.
The father of Tennessee Titans cornerback Caleb Farley was killed in a home explosion in North Carolina early Tuesday morning, authorities say.
Mooresville native and former USC beach volleyball All-American Julia Scoles teamed with partner Betsi Flint to win the AVP (Association of Vo…