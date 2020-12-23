year end billboard
A crash involving four tractor-trailers resulted in one man being airlifted from the scene and the traffic backups caused wrecks in Catawba County.
One of Statesville’s own will be heading back into space next year.
A serious wreck has the eastbound lanes of Interstate 40 closed near Sharon School Road.
A lucky streak for Randy Sigmon of Statesville continued Friday when he collected a $100,000 scratch-off prize.
An 8-year-old died after being struck in the chest by "a single shot from a BB or pellet gun" on Sunday, according to a release from the Alexander County Sheriff's Office.
The legal system is a challenge for anyone. Even attorneys specialize in certain areas of the law instead of trying to be a jack of all trades…
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Dec. 10-16. L…
A Troutman woman was charged with stabbing a man during an argument over a cellphone.
Top Capitol Hill negotiators sealed a deal Sunday on an almost $1 trillion COVID-19 economic relief package, finally delivering long-overdue help.
North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, Dec. 6-12.