Wreaths for Veterans

Shatterfield said the group is a supplement to what Wreaths Across American with a focus on North Carolina's veteran cemetaries.
00:00
Speaker 2
All right. Can you still hear me sir? Yes, sir. All right, I guess this is start off for the sake of recording. Can you say your name and organization
00:00
Speaker 3
off? Mike Satterfield? And the name of the organization is for veterans.
00:00
Speaker 2
All right. I understand what you guys do. But can you give me an explanation of what the type of work you guys
00:00
Speaker 3
do? So, on the local level? What we're doing is collecting funds to off by Reese to supplement. Basically, what Race Across America is doing, we're not taking away from what they do. We take supplements on the local level, what they do. So when you go to the cemetery, like at the the national cemetery at the VA hospital or across town, we we like during the holidays. We like to suck those. Each headstone covered with a wreath of honor of remembrance. So a few years ago, the idea was kind of kicked around about doing this, on the local level, you know, as we collect the monies here locally using the money's here in the state, rather than having our Race come all the way from Maine. When we have that, you know, such great Growers of Christmas trees and, and makers of wreaths and stuff right here in North Carolina. So, that's kind of what we do. And for the first time, two years ago, for the very first time, the cemetery at Salisbury, had a wreath on every
00:01
Speaker 2
headstone. Got you. I was one of the stories I heard was of someone going there to actually put a wreath down. So on one of their friends Graves and someone else came up to them and ask him what that was about.
00:02
Speaker 3
And that was me. And, and this is the exact story. Okay. So am I had stopped that morning and gotten a wreath because most veterans, a lot of us have friends that are buried in that cemetery and off. So, I'd left my wreath in in the truck that morning and matter of fact, this was in 2018 and off. Once they went out, the ceremony was concluded and people went out to lay the wreath. We had approximately. Little over 7,000 7,500 headstones out there and we had just over three thousand race and I had a little girl come up to me. And asked me said, I, you know, my grandfather, my my grandpa didn't get a wreath. So, I gave the little girl, the wreath I had because and from that point forward I said, you know, we're not going to do this again. As a marine, you know, there's not a whole lot as far as man wise or man-made that affects me like children. So, you know, my buddies are not got together and we decided to sit and going to happen again. So when our first go the, you know, the bottom leaves the farm that we're hooked up with age between all of us. We made it happen. We filled it up. That question was in 2019. Was not going to be asked. Because we had wreaths for every headstone.
00:04
Speaker 2
When did you have it in 2020 as well
00:04
Speaker 3
in twenty-twenty, the events were canceled. Okay, because of covid-19. And Because of covid-19 could not there was no way to regulate people staying socially distanced or anything else or, you know, so the events were basically, I
00:04
Speaker 2
got you. And so you guys are coming back this year and wanted to kind of pick off from 2019 to make sure all of them are covered.
00:04
Speaker 3
We're doing the best we can wage. Um, yes on both fronts, you know, so we put the word out and you know, it goes out to churches, it goes out everywhere, but you know, everybody's got a late start. Yeah. It doesn't matter how you look at it. There were still a lot of things at the beginning of 2021 that were shut down the things that were closed off people not going to churches, people not going to Veterans organizations, you know, people are still covered scared and some reasons rightly. So, I don't I don't have an opinion on how people believe or disbelieve covering that goes the same for the the shots off being a marine and a veteran I believe and everybody's freedom of choice in the right to choose. So no way. Am I hypocrite? I don't you know, I don't hold animosity toward anybody else either way, they believe, but for our fundraising and for us, getting everything going and trying to get our 501 C and in order to get our name become Incorporated and everything else. You know, when you have government offices are shut down, kind of slowed things down.
00:06
Speaker 2
Yeah, can imagine. So what can people do to help you guys now? And in the future as far as making sure you guys are able to provide all those wreaths?
00:06
Speaker 3
Okay. So one of the things, you know, we know we're behind the eight-ball this year. So our committee that we've got and, and, and first, let me tell you about our committee wage. Okay, it started off with three people. Now, we've got people from all walks, Michelle salvi representing the you know, the real life group. I've got a lady joining us. That is from the financial institute. She's with with the bank and credit bureau. I've got people from the VFW. We got people from the fact that we got people from American Legion, American Legion, Riders Rolling Thunder. People that represent a lot of different groups, and that's so we can get our word out to a lot of groups. We go to a lot of veterans organizations and we let them know we're not there to, you know, we're not, they're asking for their money. We want Partners. We need people to help, I'll give you the example. So one gentleman told me that there's four thousand legionnaires in Mecklenburg County down around the Charlotte area, right? So you figure those four thousand. If all four thousand of those donated $10, that's $40,000. But what if all four thousand of those went out and secured donations, got went out and got donations of $100. Now you're talking for $100,000 and you're talking several truckloads of race. So when we start out, we're looking for partners, get the word out, you know, and you know, help us respect and honor those fallen heroes. And so what can people do now, you know, they can go to the website which is wreaths for veterans wage. They can donate through there. They can mail in donations and I will I'll text you off the mailing address cuz I don't have it right here in front of me. There's just there. They can come out and help unload the trailer. They can come out on on December 18th. Go to your National Cemetery. They can come down here. Suck balls, bury. The event is from 12 to 1. And it's starting at 1:00. People will be released to go out and lie res on the headstones. Yeah, there's there's a lot of ways to help and I'm like I said, it's it's about honoring those who who've made that ultimate sacrifice. You know, one friend of mine said, well, what about the people, you know these some of these people actually came home and I said, you're right, they did. But what did they come home with? You know, buried a friend of mine, a few months ago. He was buried. Come back from Vietnam and and he he fought cancer for a long time, you know got friends of mine that still frequent and you know, fighting wage. They got another friend of mine that you know, he has gone through the cancer battle, you know, thank God right now. He's cancer-free. But you know, you're talking about a guy was sixteen inches of his colon left. Hello, and, and some of that attributes to the Camp Lejeune water issue. So, you know, just because they didn't die in combat wage, doesn't mean that, you know, they didn't come back with, you know. Issues of Their Own. So we honor them all. Gotcha.
00:10
Speaker 2
And anything else about the organization, we should know going into
00:10
Speaker 3
next week. Well, the one thing is,, we make our order. The the last time we call a mail, order will be Thanksgiving week. So all of our donations have to be taken in and our organization Thursday. We, you know, we, we've got our tax ID where they can look us up. If they have questions. They go to the website. There's numbers they can call. But you know, the one thing I want everybody to know is our overhead is zero. Every dime, we take in every, every penny we take in goes to buy Reese. There's everybody's a volunteer. Transportation of the wreath, everything is donated. I mean, so there there is absolutely. If somebody gives us money for Reese. They can be rest assured. There's no hours of operating costs for us. So everything we take in goes back to honor those Heroes.
00:11
Speaker 2
Got you. All right, and just to make sure I get some details right? Is it the cemetery up there? Is that the Salisbury National
00:12
Speaker 3
Cemetery? It is, it's actually, the Salisbury, we call it the national cemetery, but it's actually called the annex. Okay, the one there at the same
00:12
Speaker 2
Hospital. Oh, okay. Gotcha. Gotcha.
00:12
Speaker 3
And so, you know, people have asked what, you know, how how do they know where their rates are going? Okay, we we don't have a, we we don't have the logistics or the capability of allowing people to order recent and put them where they want. So, what we did is we have a list of of the national cemeteries in North Carolina, and we're starting out. So, that's what we're targeting. So, for us and been centered here in Rowan County. We're starting there at the suck. At the VA Hospital. There's a right now there, there's over 9,000 headstones in there. And so what we're doing is we are that that is for us. That's grounds across town is another National Cemetery. You have there's graves in there from Civil War. I mean up to prep. So we're you know, that that's number two. As a committee are number three is, you know, if if we feel both of those up and we have leftover, we plan to take them up to Black Mountain gotcha. So, you know, we're kind of like putting things in order and, you know, and that's kind of what we're doing.
00:13
Speaker 2
Gotcha. Trying to think. What was the name of the website
00:13
Speaker 3
again? Reese for veterans. Because originally originally we it was wreaths for veterans and then we found out when you Google that. It actually, there's another group in Ohio with the same name. So we had to drop the
00:14
Speaker 2
s. All right, is that a for? Yes? Just want to make sure I get it right before I hop off here.
00:14
Speaker 3
Yeah, I'm actually.
00:14
Speaker 2
Okay. It looks like I'm looking at it now. All right. I just wanna make sure we linked to the right web page and all that. Does it have like a brown kind of banner on the top and Let's see. Okay, there. Okay. Yeah, this is definitely the right one in North Carolina. I just wanted to make sure before I like I said, thousand want to make a
00:15
Speaker 3
mistake shows mountains with some. Yeah, right there. Let me see. So the You have to give me a second. I'm on on the computer at work and sometimes, our computers at work
00:15
Speaker 2
or yeah, they
00:15
Speaker 3
yeah, they they make it for just look at Lightspeed off. So yes, they are. It shows kind of like the mountains, a couple of
00:15
Speaker 2
trees American flag in the background wage. Yes. All right. Okay, and I'll probably double check a few things. Is there an email? I can reach you
00:15
Speaker 3
at? My email is r. I p walk
00:16
Speaker 2
in. You probably want to just check a few things to make sure I get them right. Our goal is to run that is on Veterans Day. Hopefully do you? I will send you the email at that address. Do you have some photos? We can maybe use some to show what you guys do and just help. Give people a better idea what you guys
00:16
Speaker 3
do if this website would come up and I don't know why but
00:16
Speaker 2
there's a gap on
00:16
Speaker 3
there. Yeah, there there's a gallery on there that actually shows, you know, yeah, it kind of shows like you're sitting there looking and you see sparsely off here and there but if you know, and you'll see some headstones that don't have rates. And I think on there Maybe in the, I don't know. Yeah. Now there's there's a picture and even a video in the lower left off. And that actually shows the In that video, it shows when we actually fill the cemetery up. You can look down through there and you see, you can see in that box to reset every headstone that you go through the gallery and it basically shows that year when we actually filled it up
00:17
Speaker 2
until I'm nineteen right off. Yes. Gotcha.
00:17
Speaker 3
Yeah, matter of fact, what you're seeing there? The one picture that you see that's myself and another individual on the back of the truck, when we were actually unloading the res, after we brought him down mountains.
00:17
Speaker 2
Got you
00:17
Speaker 3
on the website. Also, there the address I was going to send you is is already on
00:18
Speaker 2
there, too. Which address is to be sure the PO Box. 703. Salisbury, North Carolina. 28144.
00:18
Speaker 3
Yes. And took the veterans. Yeah, and you'll see there's there's a there's a powered by GoFundMe. There's a donate now on there so long.
00:18
Speaker 2
Gotcha. Anything else? We
00:18
Speaker 3
should know? No, sir. If you got any questions whatsoever. You can call this number anytime, anything else. And you know, and in fact, you know, if you find that, you took some time and you want to You want to be part of the committee? We do not have anybody from newspaper television or anybody on the committee. You'd be more than
00:19
Speaker 2
welcome. I'll consider it outside. This would have to think about that, and make sure that I could hold up the responsibility doing that as
00:19
Speaker 3
well. Well, right now you're already doing it off.
00:19
Speaker 2
I guess so,
00:19
Speaker 3
I mean honestly, I mean what is this about? It's about getting the word out, you know, and that's why, you know, it was real important took over myself and a couple of other individual. When we sit down and we were talking about putting this committee together. It was real important for us to say, you know, we don't need every month to be from the American Legion. We don't need everybody to be from the VFW. We need people from all, I've got people from the Red Knights, you know, Tribute to the Troops home. Like I said, financial industry. Real T, industry automotive industry. I mean, we we've got people from all wage. Because it's about communication and getting the word out, you know, to me. The best advertising is Word of Mouth. Afternoon, I mean, yeah, I mean, and I know you've been a reporter and things like that, but, you know, when you hear somebody stores, when you're looking dead and I, you know, you you put forth the effort to go talk to a group of people. I mean, don't get me wrong. I can't touch and be out there in front of that many people as one store. You can at one time. But it's Word of Mouth that that whenever somebody talks to me. I remember that as well or better than something. I read off. Maybe I'm an anomaly in the
00:20
Speaker 2
world. That's a I think I think it's always good when you have both because hopefully dead people see this and it gets their attention and then hopefully hearing your story that you shared that really makes them understand why it matters and you know why they might want to donate. Yep. I think that should do it for now, but I will have some follow-up once I get riding and kind of a better idea of what I'm writing, but I would send an email to
00:21
Speaker 3
be fine.
00:21
Speaker 2
And let's say, I will, like I said, I was in follow-up and I'll call you back. Anything else to and we're shooting for Veterans Day on this is to give you a heads-up.
00:21
Speaker 3
Be perfect. I appreciate it.
00:21
Speaker 2
No problem. And I'll tell you. Thank you for your time. And sorry, yesterday. I kind of got away from me, but I appreciate you calling this morning.
00:21
Speaker 3
It's not a problem. I mean, like I said, if you have anything you need to call or ask, you know, if you need it faster, email, you know, just call me. This phone's on me, 24/7. If I don't answer it, then I'm either in the shower, or on my motorcycle one to two. Other than that. I
00:22
Speaker 2
am neither of those
00:22
Speaker 3
spots. Oh, yeah, my motorcycles got Bluetooth. And I don't did not even bother to sync my phone up to my motorcycle when I'm on my motorcycle. I don't want to talk on the phone. I can understand that. Well, then I appreciate it. And like I said, if you need anything, give me a shout
00:22
Speaker 2
will do. And I'll tell you, I'll probably I'll probably have some more questions for them. Once I really start riding and all that. But like I said, we're shooting for Veterans Day next week as far as publishing and we'll go from
00:22
Speaker 3
there. Thank you very much. All
00:22