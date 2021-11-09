Okay. So one of the things, you know, we know we're behind the eight-ball this year. So our committee that we've got and, and, and first, let me tell you about our committee wage. Okay, it started off with three people. Now, we've got people from all walks, Michelle salvi representing the you know, the real life group. I've got a lady joining us. That is from the financial institute. She's with with the bank and credit bureau. I've got people from the VFW. We got people from the fact that we got people from American Legion, American Legion, Riders Rolling Thunder. People that represent a lot of different groups, and that's so we can get our word out to a lot of groups. We go to a lot of veterans organizations and we let them know we're not there to, you know, we're not, they're asking for their money. We want Partners. We need people to help, I'll give you the example. So one gentleman told me that there's four thousand legionnaires in Mecklenburg County down around the Charlotte area, right? So you figure those four thousand. If all four thousand of those donated $10, that's $40,000. But what if all four thousand of those went out and secured donations, got went out and got donations of $100. Now you're talking for $100,000 and you're talking several truckloads of race. So when we start out, we're looking for partners, get the word out, you know, and you know, help us respect and honor those fallen heroes. And so what can people do now, you know, they can go to the website which is wreaths for veterans wage. They can donate through there. They can mail in donations and I will I'll text you off the mailing address cuz I don't have it right here in front of me. There's just there. They can come out and help unload the trailer. They can come out on on December 18th. Go to your National Cemetery. They can come down here. Suck balls, bury. The event is from 12 to 1. And it's starting at 1:00. People will be released to go out and lie res on the headstones. Yeah, there's there's a lot of ways to help and I'm like I said, it's it's about honoring those who who've made that ultimate sacrifice. You know, one friend of mine said, well, what about the people, you know these some of these people actually came home and I said, you're right, they did. But what did they come home with? You know, buried a friend of mine, a few months ago. He was buried. Come back from Vietnam and and he he fought cancer for a long time, you know got friends of mine that still frequent and you know, fighting wage. They got another friend of mine that you know, he has gone through the cancer battle, you know, thank God right now. He's cancer-free. But you know, you're talking about a guy was sixteen inches of his colon left. Hello, and, and some of that attributes to the Camp Lejeune water issue. So, you know, just because they didn't die in combat wage, doesn't mean that, you know, they didn't come back with, you know. Issues of Their Own. So we honor them all. Gotcha.