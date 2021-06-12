Wound Care Awareness Month; Chronic wounds can lead to diminished quality of life

If left untreated, chronic wounds can lead to diminished quality of life and possible amputation of the affected limb. Even more alarmingly, 50 percent of people die within five years of amputation.

In the past year, COVID-19 has had a significant impact on wound care, making patients not able or not willing to seek medical attention in the midst of a pandemic. According to Healogics, a 50 percent increase in amputations was observed in 2020 versus 2019.

To support this underserved and growing population of people living with chronic wounds, Iredell Wound Care & Hyperbaric Center offers an evidence-based, systematic approach to wound care, providing advanced therapies to patients suffering from chronic wounds.

A patient’s individualized treatment plan may include specialized wound dressings, debridement, compression therapy, hyperbaric oxygen therapy, advanced cellular products and topical growth factors, edema management, or non-invasive vascular assessments.

These treatments are the result of a team approach between the center’s physicians, nurses, and the referring physician. A treatment plan is developed and scheduled based on the patient’s needs. Once treatment is complete, the patient will return to their primary physician to continue routine care.

People with wounds that have not improved with traditional treatment methods may benefit from a visit to Iredell Wound Care & Hyperbaric Center. If you would like to schedule an appointment, call 704-768-0542. To learn more, visit iredellwoundcare.com.