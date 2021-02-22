Woman charged with stealing jewelry from home she was hired to clean

A woman has been charged with stealing jewelry from the home she was hired to clean, Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell said.

Rhonda Felts Wooten, 53, of Fulton Drive, Statesville was charged with two counts of obtaining property by false pretense and one count of larceny. A magistrate set bond at $10,000.

Campbell said a report was filed in early January concerning the jewelry theft.

He said Detective Danny Wyatt began an investigation and learned two people were hired to clean a home and Wooten cleaned that home on Dec. 16 and Dec. 21. Further evidence was obtained that showed Wooten had sold jewelry at Statesville Jewelry and Loan, Campbell said. The jewelry was identified as stolen from that residence, he said.

Wooten was arrested Thursday.

Wooten’s criminal history includes misdemeanor charges of possession of stolen goods, food stamp fraud, injury to real property, larceny and second-degree trespassing as well as DWI.