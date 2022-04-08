Ms. Willow was a resident of Godbey Creek Canine a few years ago and went home with a volunteer. This... View on PetFinder
The two people aboard a plane that crashed near the Iredell-Alexander county line Saturday night have non-life-threatening injuries, the North…
A man wanted in connection with the theft of power tools from an Iredell residence was taken into custody Sunday after two hours of attempts t…
Iredell County Sheriff Darren Campbell said a Yadkinville man was arrested after he pushed his way into a home early morning and locked himsel…
More ice cream? Yes, please.
The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from March 20-26. For more information regarding specific plots …
North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, March 20-26.
Fishing is a common pastime for the Zsarmani family. Through the generations, they have gone down to the water to throw a line in the water an…
The city considered JRN Development, LLC’s proposal for the city to sell three parcels in order to build affordable housing within the city of…
Davis Medical Group, Family Medicine Davie Avenue welcomes Jamie Gregory, MSN, APRN, FNP-BC. She is joining Dr. Michael Salter in the Statesvi…
A fire at an H Street house left damage throughout the home but everyone, including a dog, were able to escape.
