Willis, Liberty roll over E. Michigan in LendingTree Bowl

Willis had a 35-yard touchdown run with 11:09 left in the third, putting the Flames up 39-10. Brayden Beck added a 43-yard field goal with 7:08 remaining in the quarter to make it 42-10.

"(Winning) was the most important thing to me," Willis said. "That's the reason why we play. I didn't want to end the season with a loss. That would have hurt my heart. To be in a bowl game for the third year in a row in our third year in FBS, that means so much, not only to us as a team, but to our university and the people that support us. … It's not just about us. We take pride in it as a university."

Willis' 3-yard TD pass to Douglas put Liberty on top 49-10. He sat out most of the fourth quarter, with back-up quarterback Johnathan Bennett throwing a 64-yard touchdown pass to Kevin Shaa for a 56-10 lead with 10:58 remaining.

Opponent's praise

"He's good," Eastern Michigan coach Chris Creighton said about Willis. "We've got some pretty good athletes, and it's really hard to bring him down. It wasn't even bringing him down, as much as just getting to him, actually getting hands on him. Throws a beautiful ball. And just the little bit of time that I was able to be around him, he just seems like a real class act. But, yeah, he's super-talented."