Wilder came to us from a hoarding situation. He is currently in a Foster home with a doggie door wehre... View on PetFinder
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
A woman and her two young children were among the four people found dead in a house fire on Monday near Coolemee in Davie County, friends said Tuesday.
Four North Carolina Highway Patrol vehicles were damaged Tuesday night when someone set them on fire, said First Sgt. Daniel Hall.
Davie County investigators say a family went to the sheriff's office just hours before a murder-suicide in which two young children and their parents were killed.
A Statesville woman was charged with stabbing her boyfriend during a domestic dispute, the Statesville Police Department said in a news release.
UPDATE:Mr. Hartness was located and is safe.The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office is actively attempting to locate Ronald Franklin Hartness, 77.…
A 19-year-old woman, being held in the Iredell County Detention Center on a murder charge, was found dead Thursday morning, said Sheriff Darre…
Curtis Fortner admitted he was a bit of a fangirl when he first met Barbara McKay.
Two people were arrested on felony drug charges after a traffic stop, Iredell County Sheriff Darren Campbell said in a news release.
The investigation into a shooting at Jonathan ‘DaBaby’ Kirk’s home continues as the Troutman Police Department is finishing interviewing those…
A Mt Ulla man was killed in a one-vehicle crash on Rowan Road on Wednesday night.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.