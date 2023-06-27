A sign at a stoplight where N.C. Highway 150 intersects with Slanting Bridge Road reads, “Welcome to Historic Terrell.”

Some locals feel the sign is a contradiction.

The Historic Terrell sign sits in front of a shopping center. New apartment complexes have sprouted up in the area over the last few years.

What is left of Historic Terrell? “Not a lot,” said Terrell native Carroll Lineberger Jr.

He added, “There’s nothing historic about it.”

Lineberger said he remembers a time when there was no stoplight at the intersection connecting N.C. Highway 150 to Sherrills Ford Road, which is considered the heart of the small historic district.

His grandfather Milton Lineberger opened the Terrell Camping Center in 1953. At the time it was known as Terrell Motor Company. They sold Rambler cars.

Lineberger grew up just a few houses over from the Connor House, which still stands.

“It’s the last historic building around here, unless you count this historic building here,” Lineberger said with a laugh referring to his family’s business that sits next to the post office that his grandfather helped build.

Gone are the old cotton gin, a bait and tackle store and the beloved Terrell Country Store.

Catawba County Manager Mary Furtado said growth in a community is a balance of what’s in the public interest versus private property rights. “In this situation private property rights end up prevailing,” Furtado said.

Lineberger said he didn’t expect the amount of growth the Terrell and Sherrills Ford communities have witnessed in the past five years.

Lineberger said the growth in the area is magnified by two-lane roads that serve the community. “It wouldn’t be so bad if they would have the roads ready,” Lineberger said.

Terrell Camping Center has customers that live out of state and across North Carolina, he said. Lineberger said he worries that some customers won’t want to make the drive through Mooresville to get to Terrell.

“It used to be 30 to 40 minutes from China Grove but now it takes an hour, and some customers don’t want to come,” Lineberger said.

N.C. Highway 150 is now included in the first five years of the State Transportation Improvement Plan, which means that the project is funded and committed.

Work to widen the road is set to start in 2030, said Averi Ritchie, transportation planning manager for Western Piedmont Council of Governments.

The section will stretch from the N.C. Highway 16 bypass to U.S. Route 21 and although the North Carolina Department of Transportation doesn’t have a concrete plan, Ritchie said there are a couple design options.

One of the options is a bypass that would stretch north or south of the Terrell Historic District, leaving the district untouched.

Lineberger said he feels like the Terrell and Sherrills Ford area has been blindsided by how many apartment complexes, housing developments and businesses are going up in the area.

Although the southeast and northwest areas in Catawba County are experiencing the most growth, Catawba County Planning and Parks Director Chris Timberlake noted that the county is also seeing growth in places such as the Town of Catawba.

Furtado said the county plans to build a business park in the southeastern part of the county when the timing is right. “We don’t want to be a bedroom community of Charlotte,” Furtado said. The business park is an effort to keep jobs in the county for county residents.

Western Piedmont Council of Governments Senior Data Analyst Taylor Dellinger provided the building permits for Catawba County. In May, there were 39 new multifamily and 62 new single-family building permits, as well as one new commercial building permit in the Terrell and Sherrills Ford area.

Dellinger said the data was collected by Catawba County building inspection workers and that a lot of these building permits are along Highway 150. He said he believes one reason the area is growing rapidly is people moving out of Charlotte to live on or near Lake Norman.

Terrell residents Rita Russell and Larry Russell moved from Cornelius to the Somerset neighborhood on Lake Norman nearly 21 years ago. Neighborhoods.com notes houses in the neighborhood typically start at $500,000 and top out around $1.5 million currently.

The couple voiced their concerns over the county approving rezoning that will allow for the attachment of their development to the 175 townhomes of Lawson’s Landing.

The attachment is an emergency-vehicle-only route, but the Russells, as well as neighbor Shaun Ogden, are worried that people will take advantage of the road and turn their neighborhood into a throughway.

The Russells said they have nine grandchildren, seven of whom will be visiting Terrell this summer. Rita Russell said she worries about their safety as well as the other neighborhood children who enjoy playing outside.

Rita Russell said at least three of the houses in their development would be facing townhomes once the development is complete. Ogden’s property is no different. He said the 175 townhomes are basically right in his backyard.

The Russells have attended multiple meetings to try and convince local leaders to preserve what they have now. The couple said they left a session hosted earlier this month by the county and the Western Piedmont Council of Governments in Sherrills Ford feeling discouraged.

Rita Russell said many of her neighbors stayed for the entirety of the meeting and also left discouraged.

Furtado acknowledged how important community meetings are for those who want their voices to be heard. She said she welcomed one-one-one conversations with members of the community because it gives county officials a chance to go into detail about their roles.

Rita Russell and Larry Russell said they plan to attend the Catawba County Planning Board meeting on Monday with fellow neighbors of Somerset to share their concerns about the neighborhood.

As far as zoning goes, Furtado said the county doesn’t step in if investors buy land that is zoned for its intended use. The example Furtado gave was chain stores such as Dollar General buying property to build in a commercially zoned area.

Portions of Terrell are currently zoned for planned development, which allows for the mixture of residential and commercial use.

Furtado explained that growth is to be expected. “But it’s a matter of how we can ensure that the growth is the type of growth that we want to see,” she said.

Furtado expressed a shared frustration with the delay of transportation improvements and said the county has worked to slow growth in the southeastern part of the county.

“I think the thing that’s important to keep in mind is that that takes a while to be visible to the community,” Furtado said.

The Catawba County Commissioners have denied rezonings for projects the board said would be too much growth, too fast for the area. The list of these projects can be found on the county’s planning board website.

At a staff level, Furtado said county officials have rejected plans submitted by developers if the fit is not right.

Furtado said the county is moving forward with high attention to detail. “It is actually our dream to walk into a community meeting and it be packed,” Furtado said. “The truth of the matter is we all have the same goal. Everybody here loves this community and that’s why we come to work every day doing what we do.”

Because the county can’t control what owners do with private property, Furtado said the county welcomes members of the community who feel passionate about the district’s history to reach out about ways they can preserve it.