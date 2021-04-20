Wednesday, April 21, 2021 STA Painting

Visitors to Mooresville Arts can see a wide variety of artwork, but one, in particular, reminds us of an event in history that touched many lives. Monday will mark the 26th anniversary of the Oklahoma City bombing of the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building, where all 168 people were killed, which included adults and children.

The artwork, painted by Suzy Czerwinski, who serves as vice president of Mooresville Arts and manager of the gift shop, shows the outdoor statue entitled, “And Jesus Wept,” which was installed across the street from the Oklahoma City National Museum.

The painting, while serving as a poignant reminder of this tragedy that happened April 19, 1995, also strikes a personal chord with Czerwinski as she herself served in the U.S. Secret Service, joining in 1984 and serving in various departments before she retired. She noted that she knew some of those who lost their lives in the bombing.

Therefore, at the bottom of the painting is a note that indicates it is “Dedicated to my colleagues at the U.S. Secret Service whose lives were taken at the Oklahoma City Bombing.” In the bottom left corner, she has tucked a card providing a list of the names of those victims on that ninth floor.