Sep. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Statesville

For the drive home in Statesville: Cloudy skies early with showers later at night. Low near 65F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Statesville. It should reach a comfortable 72 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 86% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit statesville.com for local news and weather.