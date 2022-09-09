For the drive home in Statesville: Cloudy skies early with showers later at night. Low near 65F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Statesville. It should reach a comfortable 72 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 86% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit statesville.com for local news and weather.
Sep. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Statesville
Related to this story
Most Popular
Statesville folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 76 degrees. 69 degrees is today's low. Periods …
The Statesville area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. 68 degrees is today's low. Scattered showe…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 85 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. Today's forecast brings 45% chance of ra…
Statesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 deg…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. Expect periods of…
For the drive home in Statesville: Cloudy with showers. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Looking ahead, the Statesville …
This evening in Statesville: Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. The forecast is showi…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. Partly clo…
Statesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sun…
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks with with Dr. Rosimar Rios-Berrios, a research meteorologist, about extreme flooding and climate change.