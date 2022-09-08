This evening in Statesville: Partly cloudy skies. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Statesville area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It should reach a warm 82 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit statesville.com.
Sep. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Statesville
