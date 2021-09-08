Sep. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Statesville

Tonight's weather conditions in Statesville: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then cloudy skies overnight. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 80 degrees. 56 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit statesville.com for local news and weather.