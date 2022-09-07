This evening in Statesville: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Statesville area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The sunshine will be intense Thursday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit statesville.com for local news and weather.
Sep. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Statesville
