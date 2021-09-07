 Skip to main content
Sep. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Statesville

Tonight's weather conditions in Statesville: Partly to mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 85 degrees. 65 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's forecast brings 46% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit statesville.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

