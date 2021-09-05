Statesville's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Slight chance of a shower late. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Monday's outlook. The UV index Monday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on statesville.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Sep. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Statesville
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Statesville. It should reach a warm 89 degrees. 70 degrees is today's low. There is a 32% chance of rain …
This evening in Statesville: Mostly clear skies. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, Statesville folks should be prepared for high te…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Statesville community. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 79 degrees. Today's foreca…
This evening in Statesville: A few clouds. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Statesville Sunday. …
This evening's outlook for Statesville: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, Statesville folks should be prepa…
Yes, it's still summer. But just for fun, here's a look back at what winter was like the year you were born.
The Statesville area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a warm 84 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudl…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 94. Today has the makings of a perfect day t…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Statesville. It looks to reach a balmy 87 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and c…
For the drive home in Statesville: A mostly clear sky. Low 54F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Statesville Fri…