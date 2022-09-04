For the drive home in Statesville: Cloudy with showers. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Looking ahead, the Statesville area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. Monday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit statesville.com for local news and weather.
Sep. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Statesville
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Statesville area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a warm 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a lo…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 89 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecas…
Statesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degr…
The Statesville area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. 68 degrees is today's low. Scattered showe…
Statesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 deg…
Statesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees to…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. Expect periods of…
The Atlantic tropics have indeed been very quiet this year despite a forecast of an above-average storm season. But the trend may not continue.
This evening's outlook for Statesville: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 68F. Winds light and vari…
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks with with Dr. Rosimar Rios-Berrios, a research meteorologist, about extreme flooding and climate change.