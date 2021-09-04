This evening in Statesville: A few clouds. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Statesville Sunday. It should reach a warm 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense Sunday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit statesville.com for local news and weather.
Sep. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Statesville
