Sep. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Statesville

This evening in Statesville: A few clouds. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Statesville Sunday. It should reach a warm 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense Sunday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit statesville.com for local news and weather.

