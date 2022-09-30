Statesville's evening forecast: Tropical storm conditions possible. Cloudy and windy at times with periods of rain. Low 54F. Winds NNE at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Statesville people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 62 degrees. 52 degrees is tomorrow's low. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Saturday, there is a 57% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit statesville.com for local news and weather.
Sep. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Statesville
