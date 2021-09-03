Sep. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Statesville

This evening in Statesville: Mostly clear skies. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, Statesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index Saturday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit statesville.com for more weather updates.