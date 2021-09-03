 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sep. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Statesville

Sep. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Statesville

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening in Statesville: Mostly clear skies. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, Statesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index Saturday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit statesville.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert