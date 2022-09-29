This evening's outlook for Statesville: Cloudy skies. Low 53F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Statesville folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a crisp 57 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 53 degrees. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 100% chance of precipitation. Strong winds are in tomorrow's outlook, with winds reaching 25 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit statesville.com.
Sep. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Statesville
