Sep. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Statesville

Statesville's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, Statesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 58 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Wednesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit statesville.com.

