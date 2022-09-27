 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sep. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Statesville

For the drive home in Statesville: Mostly clear. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Statesville area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 69 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 48 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit statesville.com.

