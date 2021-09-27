This evening in Statesville: Clear skies. Low around 55F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Statesville area can expect a hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 58 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Tuesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit statesville.com for local news and weather.
Sep. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Statesville
Related to this story
Most Popular
Statesville will see warm temperatures this Thursday. It should reach a mild 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …
Tonight's weather conditions in Statesville: Clear skies. Low near 50F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It …
Statesville will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It should reach a pleasant 71 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees today. T…
This evening's outlook for Statesville: A mostly clear sky. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, the forecast is showing warm temperat…
Statesville will see warm temperatures this Friday. It looks to reach a pleasant 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wit…
Statesville's evening forecast: Cloudy with rain developing after midnight. Low around 65F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. States…
Statesville's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Statesville folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It look…
With rapid advances from research and increasing computing power, extreme event attribution has become a burgeoning new branch of climate science.
Today's temperature in Statesville will be warm. It should reach a mild 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low r…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Statesville. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures tho…