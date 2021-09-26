Sep. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Statesville

Tonight's weather conditions in Statesville: Clear skies. Low near 50F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 55 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Monday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit statesville.com.