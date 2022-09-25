Statesville's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low around 55F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Statesville folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 48 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit statesville.com for local news and weather.
Sep. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Statesville
