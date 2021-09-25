 Skip to main content
Sep. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Statesville

Statesville's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, it will be a warm day in Statesville. It looks like it will be a mild 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 50 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on statesville.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

