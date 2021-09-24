This evening's outlook for Statesville: A mostly clear sky. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Statesville community. It should reach a mild 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 52 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit statesville.com for local news and weather.
Sep. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Statesville
The autumnal equinox is when the Earth enjoys equal amounts of day and night for the first time in six months.
