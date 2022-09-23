Tonight's weather conditions in Statesville: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Statesville community. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 77 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit statesville.com for more weather updates.
Sep. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Statesville
