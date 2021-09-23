Statesville's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Statesville folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks to reach a pleasant 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 48 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit statesville.com.
Sep. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Statesville
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Statesville area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. There is a fair…
Tonight's weather conditions in Statesville: Overcast. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Statesville area can expect a siz…
This evening in Statesville: Mainly cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot d…
Statesville will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It should reach a pleasant 71 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees today. T…
Statesville's evening forecast: Cloudy with rain developing after midnight. Low around 65F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. States…
Statesville will see warm temperatures this Thursday. It should reach a mild 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …
The autumnal equinox is when the Earth enjoys equal amounts of day and night for the first time in six months.
Statesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 86 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 67 deg…
It will be a warm day in Statesville. It should reach a pleasant 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching…
Statesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 86 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. Expe…