Sep. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Statesville

Statesville's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Statesville folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks to reach a pleasant 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 48 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit statesville.com.