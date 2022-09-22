For the drive home in Statesville: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low around 50F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Statesville will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 74 degrees. 49 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit statesville.com for more weather updates.
Sep. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Statesville
