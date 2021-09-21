Sep. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Statesville

Statesville's evening forecast: Cloudy with rain early...then scattered thunderstorms late. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Tomorrow's temperature in Statesville will be warm. It looks to reach a pleasant 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 78% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit statesville.com for more weather updates.