Statesville's evening forecast: Cloudy with rain early...then scattered thunderstorms late. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Tomorrow's temperature in Statesville will be warm. It looks to reach a pleasant 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 78% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit statesville.com for more weather updates.
Sep. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Statesville
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening in Statesville: Mainly cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot d…
Tonight's weather conditions in Statesville: Overcast. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Statesville area can expect a siz…
The Statesville area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. There is a fair…
The Statesville area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 86 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 67 degree…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. The area will se…
Statesville will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It should reach a pleasant 71 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees today. T…
The autumnal equinox is when the Earth enjoys equal amounts of day and night for the first time in six months.
Statesville's evening forecast: Cloudy with rain developing after midnight. Low around 65F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. States…
Statesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 86 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 67 deg…
Statesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 86 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. Expe…