Statesville's evening forecast: Cloudy with rain developing after midnight. Low around 65F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Statesville will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It looks like it will be a pleasant 72 degrees. 67 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is expected for this Tuesday. Forecasting models show a 93% chance of precipitation. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit statesville.com.
Sep. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Statesville
