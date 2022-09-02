Statesville's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The sunshine will be intense Saturday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on statesville.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Sep. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Statesville
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Statesville area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a warm 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a lo…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 89 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecas…
Statesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degr…
Statesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 deg…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 89 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies ar…
Statesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 deg…
“Extremely dangerous” heat that’s almost unheard of today will occur more often in several regions, a study says.
The Atlantic tropics have indeed been very quiet this year despite a forecast of an above-average storm season. But the trend may not continue.
Statesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees to…
This evening's outlook for Statesville: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 68F. Winds light and vari…