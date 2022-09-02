 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sep. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Statesville

Statesville's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The sunshine will be intense Saturday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on statesville.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

