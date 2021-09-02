For the drive home in Statesville: A mostly clear sky. Low 54F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Statesville Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense Friday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on statesville.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Sep. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Statesville
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Statesville. It should reach a warm 89 degrees. 70 degrees is today's low. There is a 32% chance of rain …
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Statesville community. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 79 degrees. Today's foreca…
Yes, it's still summer. But just for fun, here's a look back at what winter was like the year you were born.
This evening's outlook for Statesville: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, Statesville folks should be prepa…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Statesville. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 95 …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 94. Today has the makings of a perfect day t…
For the drive home in Statesville: A few clouds. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Statesville Friday. T…
For the drive home in Statesville: A mostly clear sky. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, Statesville folks should be prepared for h…
For the drive home in Statesville: Clear skies. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, Statesville folks should be prepared for high tempe…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Statesville. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 93. Today has the makings of a p…