Sep. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Statesville

For the drive home in Statesville: A mostly clear sky. Low 54F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Statesville Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense Friday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on statesville.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

