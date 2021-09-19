 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sep. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Statesville

Sep. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Statesville

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening in Statesville: Mainly cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Statesville Monday. It looks like it will be a warm 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees tomorrow. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Monday's outlook. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit statesville.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert