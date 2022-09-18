 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sep. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Statesville

Tonight's weather conditions in Statesville: Mostly clear skies. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Statesville area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It should reach a warm 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit statesville.com.

