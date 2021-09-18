Sep. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Statesville

Tonight's weather conditions in Statesville: Overcast. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Statesville area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It should reach a warm 85 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit statesville.com.