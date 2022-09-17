This evening in Statesville: Clear skies. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, Statesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 84 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Sunday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit statesville.com for more weather updates.
Sep. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Statesville
Related to this story
Most Popular
Statesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 84 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low. How likely is it tha…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 81 degrees. 56 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. The sunshi…
Tonight's weather conditions in Statesville: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms before midnight. Low around 60F. Winds…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Statesville community. It looks to reach a pleasant 71 degrees. We'll see a low temperature …
This evening's outlook for Statesville: Clear skies. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Statesville area can expect a very …
Tonight's weather conditions in Statesville: A mostly clear sky. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. I…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 82 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. The sunshin…
The Statesville area can expect a hot day. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. The area will…
The remnants of Typhoon Merbok are forecast to move into the Bering Sea and "bomb out" in a process also known as bombogenesis.
Statesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 83 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. We will…