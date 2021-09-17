Tonight's weather conditions in Statesville: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 85 degrees. 67 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index Saturday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 2 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit statesville.com for local news and weather.
Sep. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Statesville
