Sep. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Statesville

For the drive home in Statesville: Mostly clear. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Statesville Saturday. It looks to reach a balmy 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 56 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Saturday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit statesville.com for more weather updates.

