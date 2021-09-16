 Skip to main content
Sep. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Statesville

Tonight's weather conditions in Statesville: Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers later at night. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Friday, it will be a warm day in Statesville. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 79 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Friday, there is a 58% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit statesville.com for local news and weather.

