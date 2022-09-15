Sep. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Statesville

This evening's outlook for Statesville: Clear skies. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Statesville area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index Friday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit statesville.com.