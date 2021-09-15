This evening's outlook for Statesville: Cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, Statesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees tomorrow. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 33% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit statesville.com for more weather updates.
Sep. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Statesville
