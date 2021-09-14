 Skip to main content
Sep. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Statesville

Tonight's weather conditions in Statesville: Generally fair. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Statesville Wednesday. It should reach a balmy 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit statesville.com.

