Sep. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Statesville

This evening's outlook for Statesville: Clear. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Statesville Wednesday. It looks to reach a warm 80 degrees. 57 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the north.