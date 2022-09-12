Tonight's weather conditions in Statesville: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms before midnight. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Tuesday, Statesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 80 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 56 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit statesville.com.
Sep. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Statesville
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Statesville community. It looks to reach a pleasant 71 degrees. We'll see a low temperature …
Statesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 84 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low. How likely is it tha…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 85 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. Today's forecast brings 45% chance of ra…
For the drive home in Statesville: Cloudy with periods of rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rai…
Statesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 deg…
Statesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sun…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. Partly clo…
The Statesville area can expect a hot day. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. The area will…
This evening in Statesville: Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. The forecast is showi…
This evening in Statesville: Partly cloudy skies. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Statesville area can expect a very hot…