Sep. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Statesville

Statesville's evening forecast: Clear. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Statesville area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 90, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 63 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 2 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit statesville.com.

Local Weather

